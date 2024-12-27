Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 2: Opening Night

Lesli Margherita in the Broadway.com portrait studio on opening night of "Gypsy" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the second episode, it's all about opening night for the musical revival! Lesli not only shows us what happens backstage during such a special performance, but also invites us into the exclusive after-party that was held in New York's iconic Plaza Hotel. Plus, find out what it's like to step inside one of Broadway.com's opening-night portrait studios.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.