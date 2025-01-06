 Skip to main content
Betsy Aidem, Kristolyn Lloyd, Susannah Flood and More Join World Premiere of Bess Wohl's Liberation

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 6, 2025
Betsy Aidem, Kristolyn Lloyd and Susannah Flood
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Roundabout Theatre Company has its full cast for the off-Broadway world premiere of Liberationwritten by Bess Wohl and directed by Whitney White. Performances begin January 31 ahead of a February 20 opening and will run through March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre. 

The ensemble features Tony nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill and Adina Verson as Susan.

1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.

The creative team includes David Zinn (sets), Qween Jean (costumes), Cha See (lighting) and Palmer Hefferan (sound).

