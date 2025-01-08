Stereophonic Sets West End Engagement and National Tour as It Winds Down Its Broadway Run

Stereophonic, David Adjmi's Tony-winning play now in its final week at the Golden Theatre, will continue its life beyond Broadway. The behind-the-scenes drama, an official hit with the recoupment of its Broadway investment, will open in London's West End and launch a U.S. national tour later this year. The West End engagement will begin in May at London's Duke of York Theatre while the tour will kick off in Seattle next October. Stereophonic plays its final Broadway performance on January 12.

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Aukin, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler, Stereophonic follows a successful '70s band through a year of torturous recording sessions. The Broadway production currently stars Benjamin Anthony Anderson as Peter, Tony Award winner Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Amy Forsyth as Diana, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Holly, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb as Grover and Chris Stack as Simon.

The most Tony Award-nominated play of all time (13 nominations) and winner of five Tonys including Best Play, the production was originally scheduled to run on Broadway for a total of 14 weeks. It began preview performances April 2 and opened April 19 following an off-Broadway world premiere in fall 2023 at Playwrights Horizons.

Broadway.com recently went backstage at the Golden Theatre to catch behind-the-scenes moments with the cast of Stereophonic. See the photo feature here.

Casting for the West End and touring productions will be announced at a later date.