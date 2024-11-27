Go Backstage at Stereophonic Where Broadway's Tortured Band Rocks On

Last season, Stereophonic made history as the most Tony-nominated play of all time, eventually running away with the big prize of Best Play along with four other trophies. David Adjmi's hyperrealistic comic drama complete with live music (composed by Will Butler) takes audiences behind the scenes of a tortured year inside a recording studio with a '70s rock band that's on the rise to super-stardom. It closes its historic Broadway run this January, so Broadway.com seized the opportunity to spend some quality time with the band, currently featuring original cast members Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Chris Stack and Eli Gelb, as well as new stars Rebecca Naomi Jones, Amy Forsyth and Benjamin Anthony Anderson.

See what it's like to be a fly on the wall backstage at the John Golden Theatre in the gallery below, and don't miss your chance to be a voyeur from the house.

Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones plays British keyboardist and vocalist Holly

Original cast member Chris Stack plays Simon, the dysfunctional group's drummer

Amy Forsyth gets ready to go on as lead singer Diana