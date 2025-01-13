BOOP! Announces Complete Broadway Casting

BOOP!, the new musical inspired by the 1930s cartoon flapper Betty Boop, has its full Broadway cast. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the production will begin performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 11 with an official opening set for April 5.

As previously announced, the principal cast will feature Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role, alongside Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar, with puppet artist Phillip Huber bringing Betty's canine companion Pudgy the Dog to life. They all reprise their performances from the musical's 2023 Chicago world premiere.

Rounding out the cast are Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier and David Wright Jr.

BOOP! features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin. The creative team includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox with marionette design by the Huber Marionettes, music supervision and arrangements by Daryl Waters, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and music direction and additional arrangements by Rick Fox.

Created in New York in the 1930s by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, Betty Boop has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. In BOOP!, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”