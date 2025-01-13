Little Shop of Horrors Los Angeles Concert, Featuring Tony Winner Alex Newell, Canceled Due to California Wildfires

The concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors in Los Angeles has been canceled due to the California wildfires. The one-night-only event was scheduled to take place at the Catch One nightclub on January 17.

Directed by Zhailon Livingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), the concert was to star Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Audrey, Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Fire Island) as Seymour and Shea Couleé (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars) as Audrey II.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert was to be a benefit for The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest provider of shelter and wraparound services dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. The off-Broadway production of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical is currently playing the Westside Theatre starring Nicholas Christopher and Sherie Renee Scott.

The canceled event may be rescheduled pending further updates.