To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 2: Serenading Michelle Williams and Jennifer Simard

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In episode two, the week gets cut short by holiday germs, but there's still plenty of time for Lamon to pen and perform original songs for castmates Michelle Williams and Jennifer Simard (alongside his ride-or-die dressing roommate Sir Brock Warren). He also samples his Lin-Manuel Miranda-inspired version of The Phantom of the Opera and gives us a special installment of "Josh Swallows Healthy Sh*t," featuring "Turmeric Glow."

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.