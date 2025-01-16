Back to the Future's Casey Likes to Star in and Direct Scottsdale Production of Spring Awakening

Casey Likes, who recently finished his Broadway turn as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical, will star in, direct and co-produce a production of Spring Awakening at Scottsdale Community Players in his home state of Arizona. The show will run from April 4 to 13.

Likes will star as Melchior, with Carson Stewart (The Notebook) as Moritz, Johnna Dias Watson (Netflix's Wednesday) as Ilse and Jesse Havea, publicly known as Brita Filter (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Hanschen. The cast will aslo feature Jessie Jo Aka as Wendla, Stephanie Likes as the Adult Women, Christian Johannsen as Martha, Mia Cherise Hall as Thea, Caleb Reese as the Adult Men, Micah J. Lawrence as Ernst, Eric Liu as Georg, Breagh Watson as Anna, Josh Ransford as Otto and a movement ensemble consisting of Caleb Reese, Evan Kaushesh, Claire Likes, Angelica Santana, Andrew Matcuk and JP Moore.

Spring Awakening, the 2007 Tony-winning coming-of-age rock musical, features music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. Based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play by the same name, the story depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual blossoming. Sater will provide a pre-show video discussing the original production, Likes' production and the show's continuing resonance among audiences.

The production will be music directed by Alan Plado, with a live band led by Plado and choreography by Brach Drew. The creative team includes set design by Casey Likes, Diana Likes, Pete Bish and Chase Budden; lighting design by Dale Nakagawa; sound Design by Pete Bish; and consent direction by Cel Sanel. Maureen Dias Watson and Tatum Grell assistant direct.