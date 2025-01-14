Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke to Make Off-Broadway Debut in Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice

Stranger Things and Asteroid City actress Maya Hawke will make her off-Broadway debut in a revival of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice. The play begins performances at Signature Theater's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre on May 13, running through June 22. Les Waters, who directed the show's world-premiere production at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2006, directs.

“I could not be more excited about being directed by Les Waters in Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice,” Hawke told Vulture in a statement. “I look forward to exploring the play’s themes of play and love and grief. For me, this story holds a powerful message about looking forward into your future. Eurydice is a warning to not spend your life fixated on your memories. It’s a call to presence, which I believe is essential in this moment in time."

Hawke's other screen credits include Fear Street Part One: 1994, Maestro, Wildcat (directed by her father Ethan Hawke) and Inside Out 2.

In life, Eurydice loves books…and a great musician. One of the few heroines who dies twice, she falls to the underworld on her wedding day. In death, she reunites with her father and remembers her life again. Writing the play for the memory of her father, Ruhl reframes the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus—so often reduced to Orpheus’ infamous mistake—around Eurydice’s relationship to her father, whom she re-encounters in the underworld.

Also this spring, Maya's brother Levon Hawke will be performing in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ghosts. Maya and Levon are the children of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.