Sponsored
Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Completes Broadway Cast of Just in Time

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 21, 2025
Erika Henningsen
(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Erika Henningsen, best known for her breakout role as the original Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway, will play 1950s ingénue (and Bobby Darin's first wife) Sandra Dee in the Bobby Darin musical Just in TimeShe completes the cast, starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff as Darin. The show begins performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on March 28, with an official opening set for April 23.

As previously announced, the cast will also feature Gracie LawrenceEmily BerglJoe BarbaraMichele PawkLance RobertsCaesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time will transform Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate, immersive nightclub, with Groff leading a cast of 16 and a live onstage big band performing Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," "Mack the Knife" and “Splish Splash.” The show invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey, from soaring highs to crushing lows.

Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The creative team includes scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski.

