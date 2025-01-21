 Skip to main content
To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 3: Fan Questions and an 'Emergency Self-Tape' with Jennifer Simard

To Die For
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 21, 2025
Jennifer Simard

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In episode three, Lamon answers fan questions, reminisces with Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville) about past Viola Van Horns and drinks more "healthy sh*t." Plus, he takes his vlog on the road to a reading of the Parent Trap-inspired musical Ginger Twinsies, and sneaks up on Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp) with a prompt for an "emergency self-tape." The results prove why she's booked and blessed. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. 

