Alaska Thunderf*ck to Return to Drag: The Musical as Show Extends

Alaska Thunderf*ck will return to the role of Kitty Galloway in Drag: The Musical. She takes over for JIMBO the drag clown, who stepped into the role on January 13 and whose final performance is February 7. Alaska returns for the February 8 performance at New World Stages.

The show, which received a Special Recognition honor from the GLAAD Media Awards, has also extended its run through June 1.

In addition to JIMBO, the cast currently features Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson and Adam Pascal as straight man Tom Hutchinson.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed. The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. The book, music and lyrics are by Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon.

