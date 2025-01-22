 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Illinoise, Oh, Mary!, Cult of Love and More Receive GLAAD Media Award Nominations

News
by Darryn King • Jan 22, 2025
Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook in "Illinoise"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The nominees have been announced for the 2025 Glaad Media Awards, recognizing fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community across television, film, Broadway, music and podcasts.

The Outstanding Broadway Production category comprises the following nominees:

Cult of Love, by Leslye Headland
Illinoise, book by Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens
Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gold, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer
Mother Play, by Paula Vogel
Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

The awards also recognize works that reflect the issues that affect LGBTQ lives.

Elsewhere in the list of nominees, the Mean Girls movie musical and Wicked movie are nominated in the Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release category, while current and future Cabaret Emcees Adam Lambert and Orville Peck are nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

See the full list of nominees here.

Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world. The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Related Shows

Cabaret

from $71.61

Oh, Mary!

from $65.10

Cult of Love

from $151.24

Star Files

Cole Escola

Adam Lambert

Orville Peck

Articles Trending Now

  1. Schmigadoon!, Starring Sara Chase, Alex Brightman and Isabelle McCalla, Completes Casting
  2. Rose's Turn of Phrase: A Linguistic Exploration of 'Coming Up Roses,' from Gypsy, with Three Linguists
  3. Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Elf and More
Back to Top