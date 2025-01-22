Illinoise, Oh, Mary!, Cult of Love and More Receive GLAAD Media Award Nominations

The nominees have been announced for the 2025 Glaad Media Awards, recognizing fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community across television, film, Broadway, music and podcasts.

The Outstanding Broadway Production category comprises the following nominees:

Cult of Love, by Leslye Headland

Illinoise, book by Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gold, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer

Mother Play, by Paula Vogel

Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

The awards also recognize works that reflect the issues that affect LGBTQ lives.

Elsewhere in the list of nominees, the Mean Girls movie musical and Wicked movie are nominated in the Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release category, while current and future Cabaret Emcees Adam Lambert and Orville Peck are nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

See the full list of nominees here.

Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world. The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.