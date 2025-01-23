Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler and More Join Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, the YouTube star's one-night-only performance at the St. James Theatre, has its complete cast, creative team and lineup of special guests. The show, set for February 3, will be livestreamed on StagePilot with net proceeds benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund in their work to help those in the entertainment industry who lost their homes in the California wildfires.

Amber Ardolino leads the cast alongside Morgan Bryant, Beau Harmon, Joshua Dawson, Lena Matthews, Jimena Flores Sanchez and Michael Santomassimo. Paytas also promises guest appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, Joy Woods and Rachel Zegler.

Trisha Paytas’s Big Broadway Dream will be directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl with additional material by Kelsey Fox and Simon Henriques. Music is by Joriah Kwame with production design by Caite Hevner, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Cory Pattak and sound design by Joshua D. Reid. Michael Aarons serves as music coordinator with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Patrick Sulken. Fatimah Amill will be production stage manager.

"Making my Broadway debut is what I’m looking forward to most in 2025," said Paytas after the show's initial announcement. "I hope people will find inspiration that you truly can do anything you want in life. I’ve been told so many times this would never happen. And now it is! Hopefully it’s just the beginning of my New York adventure." As press materials describe, "Come for the epic musical numbers, surprise special guests and maybe even Broadway's first live mukbang (look it up, Broadway League)."