Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies Are Little Shop of Horrors' Next Seymour and Audrey

Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies are the next Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. The duo begin performances at the Westside Theatre on February 25, taking over the roles from Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher, whose final performance will be February 23.

Additionally, Jeremy Kushnier joins the cast as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS on the same date. Teddy Yudain is currently covering the role.

Gillies made her Broadway debut in the Jason Robert Brown musical 13. Her screen credits include Nickelodeon's Victorious and CW’s Dynasty. Manheim is best known for Disney’s Zombies. He starred in the recent Deaf West production of American Idiot. Kushnier’s Broadway credits include Footloose, Jersey Boys and Head Over Heels.

The current cast of Little Shop of Horrors features Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda and Savannah Lee Birdsong.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs the long-running revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in fall 2019. A one-night-only concert presentation of the show, that was to star Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Audrey, Joel Kim Booster as Seymour and Shea Couleé as Audrey II, was canceled due to the California wildfires.