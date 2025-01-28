Broadway Bares Returns for NYC Pride Month 2025

Broadway Bares, the industry’s one-night-only striptease event, will take place on June 22 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The NYC Pride Month spectacular, created by director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell and featuring more than 150 dancers, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. There will be two performances, at 9.30PM and midnight, with the theme of the event to be announced in spring.

The event will be directed by The Lion King dance captain and veteran Broadway Bares performer Kellen Stancil, with Paula DeLuise as associate director. “I'm overflowing with excitement to return to direct Broadway Bares for a second year," said Stancil in a statement. It's an incredible honor to celebrate this iconic legacy while unleashing fresh, jaw-dropping thrills and sizzling seduction like never before. I’ve been a dancer, then choreographer and now director of Bares for more than a decade. When you’re on that stage, feeling the audience’s energy, sharing work from a stellar lineup of choreographers and making a lifesaving difference—there’s nothing else like it.”

Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said, “Every strip, strut and gallon of body glitter represents more than just a dazzling night of entertainment—it translates into meals and medication, health care and hope for people in our theatrical community and so many more facing critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.”

Mitchell created Broadway Bares in 1992 to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS.