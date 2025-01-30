Sophie Carmen-Jones Is Chicago's New Velma Kelly on Broadway

Sophie Carmen-Jones will play Velma Kelly in Broadway’s Chicago. Carmen-Jones begins performances at the Ambassador Theatre on February 10, replacing Kimberly Marable in the role.

Carmen-Jones played the role of Velma Kelly in the UK tour of Chicago. Most recently, she appeared as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, a role she previously played in the West End, where her credits also include Jersey Boys and Wicked.

She joins Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.