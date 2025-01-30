 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sophie Carmen-Jones Is Chicago's New Velma Kelly on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Jan 30, 2025
Sophie Carmen-Jones
(Photo c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Sophie Carmen-Jones will play Velma Kelly in Broadway’s Chicago. Carmen-Jones begins performances at the Ambassador Theatre on February 10, replacing Kimberly Marable in the role.

Carmen-Jones played the role of Velma Kelly in the UK tour of Chicago. Most recently, she appeared as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, a role she previously played in the West End, where her credits also include Jersey Boys and Wicked.

She joins Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. 

Related Shows

Chicago

from $80.56

Star Files

Sophie Carmen-Jones

Greg Hildreth

Erika Jayne

R. Lowe

Kimberly Marable

Max von Essen
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies Are Little Shop of Horrors' Next Seymour and Audrey
  2. Rainn Wilson Exchanged Waiting for Godot Notes with 'Fellow Beckett Enthusiasts' Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
  3. Catch Up with Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Back to Top