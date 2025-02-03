Long-Delayed Long Day's Journey Into Night Film, Starring Jessica Lange, Sets Premiere

The long-awaited film adaptation of Long Day’s Journey Into Night starring Jessica Lange, reprising her Tony-winning performance as Mary Tyrone, will have its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) on February 27.

Adapted from Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, the film marks the directorial debut of Jonathan Kent, who also directed the 2016 Broadway production that starred Lange. The cast also features Academy Award winner Ed Harris as James Tyrone.

(Film poster c/o Brouhaha)

The production, beset by financial problems, wrapped in 2022. Lange and Harris are set to attend the screening and will be honored with the festival’s Volta Award, recognizing artists who have made an “extraordinary impact” on world cinema. Wider release details for the film have not been announced.

“We all have mothers, fathers, our terrible sense of failures and disappointments and guilt," Kent told the New York Times. "I think what we crave from film or theater is truth about our human experience. There is an audience for that.”

A two-time Oscar winner, Lange also received an Olivier Award nomination for the 2000 West End production of Long Day's Journey Into Night. She has additionally appeared on Broadway in A Streetcar Named Desire, The Glass Menagerie and, most recently, Mother Play. Harris was last on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird.