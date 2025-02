Now in its 15th year, The Book of Mormon, the Trey Parker-Matt Stone-Robert Lopez musical about two well-meaning missionaries sent to Uganda, is still going strong at Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

Kevin Clay, who plays Elder Price, took The Broadway Show on a backstage tour. We meet several of Kevin’s co-stars, check in with Satan, explore Kevin’s dressing room (and extensive wardrobe) and much more.

Check out the video below.