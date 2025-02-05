Broadway's MJ the Musical Has a New Junior King of Pop

Broadway newcomer Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. will join the cast of MJ, alternating the role of Little Michael at the Neil Simon Theatre. Originally from Brooklyn, Christopher will make his Broadway debut in the production on February 5.

He replaces current cast member Eric Williams, who departed the show on February 2.

Cooper joins a cast that includes Elijah Rhea Johnson as the older Michael Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as the middle Michael, Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana Jackson as Katherine Jackson, Nick T. Daly as Jermaine Jackson and Zachary Downer as Marlon Jackson.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. The show features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.