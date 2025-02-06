Tony Award Winner Gabriel Ebert and More Join Sadie Sink in John Proctor is the Villain

The complete cast joining Sadie Sink in the play John Proctor is the Villain has been announced. Performances begin on Broadway at the Booth Theatre on March 20 ahead of an official opening on April 14.

Sink, who stars as Shelby Holcomb, will be joined by Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix. Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

Danya Taymor directs the play by Kimberly Belflower. “The two of us have been trying to work together on this play for years, and it’s been worth the wait to tackle it in this moment, with this incredible team,” said Belflower and Taymor in a joint statement. “John Proctor is the Villain is a true ensemble play, and this casting process was both thrilling and almost cosmically easy. Along with our amazing casting director, Taylor Williams, we were aligned every step of the way, which speaks to the powerful alchemy of this group of actors. Everyone is uniquely suited to embody their characters with skill, compassion and humor. We feel so lucky and so excited to finally get in the rehearsal room with all of them.”

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

John Proctor is the Villain had its world premiere at D.C.'s Studio Theatre in April 2022.