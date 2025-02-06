Tituss Burgess to Star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Broadway veteran and six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess will be Broadway's next First Lady. For three weeks only, from March 18 through April 6, Burgess will take on the title role in Cole Escola's hysterically ahistorical romp Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre. Current Mary Todd Lincoln, Betty Gilpin, plays her final performance on March 16.

"Oh, Mary! blew me away when I saw it on Broadway. Cole Escola is a genius!” Burgess said in a statement. “The show is fresh and impossibly funny. I understand the role of Mary Todd Lincoln maybe a little too well. I’m over the moon with joy that I get to join the company at the Lyceum Theatre."

Burgess is best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls and Moulin Rouge!

In addition to Gilpin, the cast of Oh, Mary! currently stars Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico completing the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! centers around the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024, planning to run for only 12 weeks.