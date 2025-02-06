NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge and Daniel Quadrino to Join Wicked on Broadway

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge and Daniel Quadrino will join the Broadway cast of Wicked as Madame Morrible, Nessarose and Boq, respectively. They begin performances at the Gershwin Theatre on March 4 when Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm also begin their runs as Elphaba and Glinda.

Mary Kate Morrisey (Elphaba), Alexandra Socha (Glinda), Donna McKechnie (Madame Morrible), Natalie Ortega (Nessarose) and Jake Pederson (Boq) all play their final performances on March 2. Current performers Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero) and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond) will continue in the cast.

Williams earned a 2023 Tony nomination for her performance as Sweet Sue in the musical Some Like It Hot and has been seen on Broadway in Chicago, The Color Purple, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and Waitress among others. Bainbridge made her Broadway debut in Suffs and, as a proud disabled artist, co-founded ConsultAbility, a consulting agency working to make theater more accessible. Quadrino is a veteran Boq who has also appeared on Broadway in Bye Bye Birdie, Newsies and The Who's Tommy.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The Wicked movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, recently passed the $700 million mark worldwide and is nominated for 10 Academy Awards.