Sarah Hyland Begins Her Broadway Run in The Great Gatsby

Sarah Hyland begins her run as Daisy Buchanan in Broadway's The Great Gatsby on February 10, taking over the role originated by Eva Noblezada. Hyland joins the show's new Jay Gatsby, Ryan McCartan, who began performances at the Broadway Theatre on January 21, replacing Jeremy Jordan.

Best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, Hyland made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. Most recently, she played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway.

In addition to Hyland and McCartan, The Great Gatsby currently stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.