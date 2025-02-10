Alex Joseph Grayson to Play Dallas Winston in Broadway's The Outsiders

Alex Joseph Grayson will join the cast of the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders on February 28. He takes over the role of Greaser Dallas "Dally" Winston from Tony nominee Joshua Boone, who played his final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on January 26.

Grayson most recently appeared on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre as Jim Conley in the Tony Award-winning 2023 revival of Parade. His other Broadway credits include the 2022 revival of Into the Woods, Girl from the North Country and A Bronx Tale: The Musical. He performed off-Broadway in Toni Stone as well as in the New York City Center Encores! productions of Titanic and Parade.

Based on the famous coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma. The show stars Tony nominee Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews, Dan Berry as Paul Holden and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Burke, Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, Hailey Hyde, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Aramie Payton, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Davis Wayne, Trevor Wayne and Cole Zieser.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Tony nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and was the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023.