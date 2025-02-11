To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 6: A Wicked Sendoff from Megan Hilty

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In the sixth and final episode, Lamon finally gets some vlog facetime with Madeline Ashton herself, Megan Hilty. Reminiscing about their Wicked days when they made a fierce Glinda-Boq pair, Hilty shares her harrowing bubble stories and her Pavlovian response to the show's opening chords. Lamon also sends us off with a healthy shot double feature—the final one courtesy of a friendly Canadian fan.

That's a wrap for To Die For, but Stefan lives on at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!