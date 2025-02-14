Romance Your Broadway Valentine with Tix to a Hit... And a Rhyme

For Valentine’s Day this year, why not give the gift of Broadway? To help you woo your plus one of choice—Valentine, galentine or whomever—Broadway.com offers up six poems tailor-made to the most date-worthy shows on stage right now: The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy and Maybe Happy Ending.

After all... Love is a many splendored thing, love, lifts us up where we belong, all you need is love...

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

THE GREAT GATSBY

I don’t hue riche, nouveau or old

You’re no one’s little fool

But we’re a pair who can’t resist

The love we learned in school.

So join me in Gatsby’s manse

Where the party roars all night

I’m absolute, a rose won’t do

I’ll wait for your green light.

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

SUNSET BOULEVARD

You crashed into my life one night

Became my favorite toy

You made my dreams burn brighter

I’m mad about you, boy.

You alone complete my script

And satisfy my thirst

But if you ever said goodbye

I’d have to kill you first.

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

& JULIET

I dig you like a playlist

Where every track’s on fire

And like a wicked key change

You always take me higher.

You’re like a juicy pop hook

Or a bassline locked in tight

So listen, what I’m asking is—

Shall we duet tonight?

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

DEATH BECOMES HER

I know a show that’s just for us

It’s really quite becoming

Meet Hel and Mad who ride or die

No wait… death’s out of the running.

True, they maim and maul a bit

Heads spin and torsos sever

But men will come—their gaze will go

Still, friendship is forever.

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

GYPSY

A dozen stems—it’s tried and true

A classic Valentine

But just one Rose I know can make

The Phantom toe the line.

It’s Audra’s turn to scrimp and steal

‘Til Herbie wants to hurl

I’ve ordered chow mein, my gimmick is clear—

All I really need is the girl.

(Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

You worked your way into my code

Despite all my resistance

And every day since then you have

Upgraded my existence.

And when our parts are faulty

Our software defunct too

Just know that I am happy

Growing obsolete with you.