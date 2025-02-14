Romance Your Broadway Valentine with Tix to a Hit... And a Rhyme

For Valentine’s Day this year, why not give the gift of Broadway? To help you woo your plus one of choice—Valentine, galentine or whomever—Broadway.com offers up six poems tailor-made to the most date-worthy shows on stage right now: The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy and Maybe Happy Ending.
After all... Love is a many splendored thing, love, lifts us up where we belong, all you need is love...
THE GREAT GATSBY
I don’t hue riche, nouveau or old
You’re no one’s little fool
But we’re a pair who can’t resist
The love we learned in school.
So join me in Gatsby’s manse
Where the party roars all night
I’m absolute, a rose won’t do
I’ll wait for your green light.
SUNSET BOULEVARD
You crashed into my life one night
Became my favorite toy
You made my dreams burn brighter
I’m mad about you, boy.
You alone complete my script
And satisfy my thirst
But if you ever said goodbye
I’d have to kill you first.
& JULIET
I dig you like a playlist
Where every track’s on fire
And like a wicked key change
You always take me higher.
You’re like a juicy pop hook
Or a bassline locked in tight
So listen, what I’m asking is—
Shall we duet tonight?
DEATH BECOMES HER
I know a show that’s just for us
It’s really quite becoming
Meet Hel and Mad who ride or die
No wait… death’s out of the running.
True, they maim and maul a bit
Heads spin and torsos sever
But men will come—their gaze will go
Still, friendship is forever.
GYPSY
A dozen stems—it’s tried and true
A classic Valentine
But just one Rose I know can make
The Phantom toe the line.
It’s Audra’s turn to scrimp and steal
‘Til Herbie wants to hurl
I’ve ordered chow mein, my gimmick is clear—
All I really need is the girl.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
You worked your way into my code
Despite all my resistance
And every day since then you have
Upgraded my existence.
And when our parts are faulty
Our software defunct too
Just know that I am happy
Growing obsolete with you.