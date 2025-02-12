John Rapson to Join The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

John Rapson will join the knockabout comedy The Play That Goes Wrong off-Broadway, playing the role of Robert for a limited run from February 14 through March 16 at New World Stages.

Rapson was previously seen on Broadway in Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables. His off-Broadway credits include Encores! Ragtime and Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street).

The Play That Goes Wrong cast also includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Julian Robertson as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The understudies are Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson and Jemma Jane.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong centers around the Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle against all odds to get to their final curtain call. Matt DiCarlo directs.

The show opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019 following a Broadway run, which received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.