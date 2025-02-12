Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones and More Offer a Sneak Preview of The Jonathan Larson Project

"Just to be able to share this amazing new piece—the third-ever produced Jonathan Larson musical—is a really special thing," says Adam Chanler-Berat, one of the five performers bringing The Jonathan Larson Project to light at the Orpheum Theatre beginning February 14.

Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus and Jason Tam round out the ensemble that will be performing the late composer's unpublished work, including cut songs from Rent and tick, tick… BOOM! Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the show is directed by John Simpkins with an eye toward crafting a piece that "both honors and enhances Larson’s legacy and also reflects a contemporary perspective on the material that can be in dialogue with our modern lives.”

Sample bits of the unearthed score and hear more about the show from the stars themselves in the video below.