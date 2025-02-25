Cole Escola and Entire Original Cast to Return to Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Cole Escola, the writer and original star of Oh, Mary!, will return to the role of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln at the Lyceum Theatre on April 8.

Escola will be joined by original cast members Conrad Ricamora, taking over the role of Mary's Husband from Phillip James Brannon, and James Scully, taking over the role of Mary's Teacher from Chris Renfro, bringing the entire original cast back to the Lyceum Theatre.

Currently starring in the role of Mary Todd is Betty Gilpin, with Tituss Burgess taking over the role on March 18. Burgess plays his final performance on April 6.

The cast currently also features Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico completing the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! centers around the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024, planning to run for only 12 weeks.