Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell and More to Star in World Premiere of Regency Girls at the Old Globe

The Old Globe in San Diego has its cast and creative team for the world-premiere musical Regency Girls, running from April 2 through May 4 with an official April 10 opening. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the West Coast run is described as a "pre-Broadway engagement." No further information about a Broadway transfer has been announced.

Regency Girls has a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (Seinfeld, Scrubs, Veep), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: She’s pregnant, unmarried and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

The production stars Isabelle McCalla as Elinor, with Krystina Alabado as Dabney, Kate Rockwell as Jane, Ryann Redmond as Petunia, Nik Walker as Stanton, Gabe Gibbs as Dingley/Galloping Dick, Janine LaManna as Lady Catherine/Madame Restell, Sav Souza as Scutter and Benjamin Howes as Earl of Lenwich. Rounding out the ensemble are Kyla Stone, Marissa Rosen, Amy Jo Jackson, Ariella Kvashny, Ellis Dawson, Laura Leo Kelly, Jacob Caltrider, David Engel, Joél Acosta, Sophia LaRosh and Wesley Carpenter.

The creative team includes orchestrations by Curtis Moore and James Sampliner, music supervision by Sampliner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jason Crystal, music direction by Patrick Sulken, additional arrangements by Dan Lipton, fight direction by Jake Millgard, dialect coach Nathan Crocker, associate director Deidre Goodwin and associate choreographer Lee Wilkins. Casting is by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting. Anjee Nero serves as production stage manager.

“The Globe’s season continues with a real marvel,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in a statement. “Regency Girls is a totally original, world-premiere musical that’s utterly delightful, funny as all get-out and about some very big and timely themes. Its creators are at the tops of their games... I can’t wait to share what they make with audiences at the Globe, and, I’m sure, beyond.”