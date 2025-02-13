Jay Armstrong Johnson to Take Over the Role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! on Tour

Jay Armstrong Johnson, whose Broadway credits include Parade, The Phantom of Opera and On the Town, will take over the role of Christian in the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! Replacing Christian Douglas in the role, Johnson begins performances at the Altria Theater in Richmond, VA on March 4.

Also joining the company are Jahi Kearse (Ain't Too Proud) in the role of Toulouse- Lautrec, Kaitlin Mesh (Moulin Rouge! on Broadway) as Nini, Rodney Thompson as Baby Doll, Jeremy Gaston as a standby and Michał Kołaczkowski as a tour vacation swing.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as Satine and features Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Andrew Brewer as the Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago and Jerica Exum in the role of the Satine Alternate.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The first North American tour began at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre on March 19, 2022.