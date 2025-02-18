Loretta Lynn Musical Coal Miner's Daughter, Starring Sutton Foster, in Development for Broadway

Coal Miner's Daughter, a musical celebrating the music and life of country singer Loretta Lynn, starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, is in development for Broadway.

The project marks a reunion for the Tony-winning partnership of Fun Home director Sam Gold and composer Jeanine Tesori—Tesori credited with music production.

The musical is inspired by Lynn's 1976 autobiography of the same name (co-written with George Vecsey) and subsequent 1980 film, which starred Sissy Spacek in an Academy Award-winning performance as Lynn. Set to her songs, Coal Miner's Daughter chronicles Lynn's rise from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky to country music legend.

Lynn's manager, producer and daughter Patsy Lynn and longtime adviser Nancy Russell serve as consulting producers.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream," said the family of Loretta Lynn in a statement. “As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta. Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

Loretta Lynn left an indelible mark on country music with a career spanning over six decades. Known for her powerful storytelling and unapologetically honest lyrics—and hits including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill”—she sold over 45 million records worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Lynn passed away on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90.

In 2019, Jessie Mueller played Lynn in Patsy & Loretta, a Lifetime television movie that also starred Megan Hilty as Patsy Cline.