See the 'F**kin' Perfect' Cast of & Juliet Backstage Before a Night on Broadway

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 18, 2025
Maya Boyd
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

& Juliet is in its third year on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and the vibes backstage are as cute and cozy as a college dorm room (with better decor). See the cast—featuring Maya Boyd as Juliet, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Alison Luff as Anne Hathaway, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Joey Fatone as Lance and more—as they give Broadway.com an inside look at their pre-show routines in the land where girls rule and boys... learn to accept second billing. 

Check out highlights and a full gallery below.

Céline Dion is among the vocal divas Alison Luff gets to channel as & Juliet's Anne Hathaway
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Charli D'Amelio crashes Michael Iván Carrier's dressing room for a pre-show musical collab
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Joey Fatone suspects the photographer might be a Backstreet fan
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Liam Pearce is a written-in-the-stars Romeo (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

