The Stars of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Promise Audiences a 'Mega-Play'

Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins previews March 28 at the Marquis Theatre, and Jim Hopper himself (i.e. Burke Swanson) is here to tell you, "You can't see season five without seeing the show. It's just sort of the fact of the matter. If you want to enjoy yourself fully, it's time to get out to the theater."

An Olivier Award-winning theatrical prequel to the Netflix science fiction-horror series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow presents young Victor Creel (T.R. Knight), Dr. Brenner (Alex Breaux), Joyce Maldonado (Alison Jaye), Bob Newby (Nicky Eldridge) and more in the origin story of the monster-ridden town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Learn more about the show from the stars in the video below. And don't say they didn't warn you about the splash zone.