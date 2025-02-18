 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Stars of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Promise Audiences a 'Mega-Play'

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 18, 2025
The cast of "Stranger Things: The First Shadow": T.R. Knight, Burke Swanson, Alison Jaye, Gabrielle Navaeh, Juan Carlos, Louis McCartney, Rosie Benton and Alex Breaux (Photo: Tyler Gustin)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins previews March 28 at the Marquis Theatre, and Jim Hopper himself (i.e. Burke Swanson) is here to tell you, "You can't see season five without seeing the show. It's just sort of the fact of the matter. If you want to enjoy yourself fully, it's time to get out to the theater." 

An Olivier Award-winning theatrical prequel to the Netflix science fiction-horror series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow presents young Victor Creel (T.R. Knight), Dr. Brenner (Alex Breaux), Joyce Maldonado (Alison Jaye), Bob Newby (Nicky Eldridge) and more in the origin story of the monster-ridden town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Learn more about the show from the stars in the video below. And don't say they didn't warn you about the splash zone. 

Related Shows

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

from $64.83

Star Files

Rosie Benton

Alex Breaux

Nicky Eldridge

Andrew Hovelson

Alison Jaye

T.R. Knight

Louis McCartney

Gabrielle Nevaeh

Burke Swanson
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top