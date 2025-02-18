'Go Hug a Tree': Idina Menzel and the Stars and Creatives of Redwood Speak on Opening Night

Redwood, the new Broadway musical, starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, about a woman discovering a life among the trees, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13.

"It's like art imitating life," Menzel told Broadway.com on the opening-night red carpet. "The whole sort of the ethos of the redwoods is ... about their root system and how they intertwine and hold each other up. I think that's a beautiful metaphor for the theater."

Check out the video for more opening-night thoughts from Menzel, her costars De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon and Zachary Noah Piser, composer Kate Diaz and writer-director-lyricist Tina Landau.