Olivier-Winning World War II Musical Caper Operation Mincemeat Extends on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Feb 19, 2025
The cast of "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Matt Crockett)

Operation Mincemeatthe Olivier-winning World War II musical caper, has extended its run at Broadway's Golden Theatre by four weeks. The show, currently in previews with an official opening set for March 20, will now run through July 13. 

Operation's Mincemeat's marquee signage was unlit for its first performances due to a customs delay on specialty lightbulbs linked to new tariffs posed by President Donald Trump. On February 18, the show's title finally went up in lights.

Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. In addition to Cumming, Hodgson and Roberts, the cast features Claire-Marie Hall and Olivier Award winner Jak Malone, all reprising their performances from the West End and all making their Broadway debuts.

Robert Hastie directs, with choreography by Jenny Arnold.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

