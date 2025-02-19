Tony Winner and Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo Will Host the 2025 Tony Awards

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host the 78th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s ceremony will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” said Erivo. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Erivo mentioned her willingness to host the Tony Awards during the Vanity Fair lie detector test in September, when Ariana Grande asked her, “Is hosting an awards show the worst possible gig?”

“No, I’d like to do it,” Erivo responded. “I’d like to host the Tonys at some point.”

Erivo is a Tony winner for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. Her performance as Elphaba in the Wicked movie has earned her Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations. She is set to play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2024-25 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner and Glen Weiss serve as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.

The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., with nominations announced on April 30.