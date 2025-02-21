Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal on Bringing Othello to Broadway

In the upcoming Broadway revival of Shakespeare's Othello, Denzel Washington will inhabit the fatally flawed Moor—reprising a role he played as an undergraduate at Fordham University—while Jake Gyllenhaal plays the plotting Iago, his first professional Shakespeare role. The Kenny Leon-directed production begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on February 24 with an official opening set for March 23 and a closing date of June 8.

In conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for The Broadway Show, the duo spoke about the magnetic pull of the theater, Leon's "near-future" vision for the play, grappling with an infinitude of choices when performing Shakespeare and more.

Check out the full video below.