George Clooney on Bringing Good Night, and Good Luck to Broadway: 'It's Not a Civics Lesson'

Good Night, and Good Luck, a screen-to-stage adaptation starring two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney, is set to begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 12, with an official opening set for April 3.

The play, like the original screenplay, is written by Clooney and Grant Heslov. David Cromer directs. "It's not a civics lesson, it's an entertainment," Clooney told assembled press outside the Winter Garden recently. "And we're very excited to start."

Check out the full video of the press conference below.