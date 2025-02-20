 Skip to main content
George Clooney on Bringing Good Night, and Good Luck to Broadway: 'It's Not a Civics Lesson'

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 20, 2025
George Clooney and Grant Heslov
(Photo: Sergio Villarini)

Good Night, and Good Lucka screen-to-stage adaptation starring two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney, is set to begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 12, with an official opening set for April 3. 

The play, like the original screenplay, is written by Clooney and Grant Heslov. David Cromer directs. "It's not a civics lesson, it's an entertainment," Clooney told assembled press outside the Winter Garden recently. "And we're very excited to start."

Check out the full video of the press conference below.

