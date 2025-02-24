Kieran Culkin, Timothée Chalamet, Jean Smart and More Win SAG Awards

The SAG Awards were held on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoring the best film and TV performances of the last year, with a number of theater artists among the honorees.

For his role in A Complete Unkown, Timothée Chalamet won in the Male Actor in a Leading Role category, beating out Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Tony winner Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig and Adrien Brody.

Kieran Culkin, set to appear this spring in Glengarry Glen Ross, won the Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, beating his former Succession costar and 2024 Tony Award winner Jeremy Strong as well as Jonathan Bailey for Wicked. “Thank you for this incredibly heavy award,” Culkin said. Recently, Culkin took home the Golden Globe for the same performance in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain.

Wicked, despite leading with the most nominations, left the ceremony empty-handed.

Elsewhere, Tony winner Martin Short won for Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building while Tony nominee Jean Smart won in the Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her role in Hacks. Smart picked up a Golden Globe for the same performance.

For the complete list of winners, visit the SAG Awards website here.