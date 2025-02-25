 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose, Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Begins Performances

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 25, 2025
Top row: Jon Michael Hill, Harry Lennix, Alana Arenas; Bottom row: Glenn Davis, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Purpose, the epic family drama by Tony Award-winning Appropriate playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, begins performances at Broadway's Hayes Theater on February 25. Its official opening is set for March 17.

The cast will feature two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry LennixJon Michael HillGlenn DavisAlana Arenas and Tony Award winner Kara Young. Arenas, Davis, Hill and Lennix reprise their performances on Broadway after having starred in the world-premiere production at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2024.

Two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad makes her Broadway directorial debut with the play. 

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. 

Related Shows

Purpose

from $77.70

Star Files

Alana Arenas

Glenn Davis

Jon Michael Hill

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Harry Lennix

Kara Young
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top