Saturday Church, with Music and Lyrics by Sia, to Have World Premiere at New York Theatre Workshop

The world-premiere musical Saturday Church will open New York Theatre Workshop's 2025-26 season. The show features a a book by Emmy nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) and Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy nominee Sia (“Chandelier") and additional music by Grammy winner Honey Dijon. Tony nominee Whitney White will direct. Dates have yet to be announced.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest acolyte at his aunt's church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a thrilling sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between these two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family, faith and identity as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness.

“I am thrilled to be making a return to New York Theatre Workshop with this new musical by Damon Cardasis, James Ijames, Sia and Honey Dijon,” said director Whitney White in a statement. “Saturday Church is an odyssey of becoming. We follow Ulysses as he discovers what it means to live in one’s truth and ultimately how to help the ones we love to embrace us in our fullness. When I first read and heard the music of Saturday Church, I leaped at the possibility to direct it—the iconic songs, celebration of body, and portrait of faith and self-discovery all combine into what I hope will be an unforgettable evening of theatre. This musical dares us to open up and shine bright even during moments of uncertainty and change, and that feels right to me."

The musical is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film of the same name, written and directed by Cardasis. The production will have music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award recipient Jason Michael Webb and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon, and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie. The creative team also includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Gareth Owen. Music production is by Grammy Award winner Chris Penny.