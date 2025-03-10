 Skip to main content
Sarah Snook Begins Her Descent Into Madness in The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 10, 2025
Sarah Snook in "The Picture of Dorian Gray"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, begins its Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre on March 10. The solo production of the classic Oscar Wilde tale, featuring Snook in 26 different roles, officially opens on March 27 in a 14-week limited engagement. 

First published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray centers on a young man who gets his wish for eternal youth while the portrait in his attic grows more grotesque. Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, the stage production holds a mirror to 21st-Century society, highlighting modern culture's narcissistic obsession with youth. Williams' production involves the complex interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements, with Snook filmed on stage by an intricately choreographed technical crew.

The play premiered in Sydney in 2020, with Eryn Jean Norvill starring. Snook stepped into the part for the West End transfer, which earned her the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress. A 2023 Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe Award winner for her role as Succession's Shiv Roy, Snook made her West End debut in 2016 in The Master Builder at the Old Vic. In her native Australia, her stage credits include Saint JoanRope and King Lear.

The creative team for The Picture of Dorian Gray includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, composition and sound design by Clemence Williams and video design by David Bergman. Eryn Jean Norvill serves as dramaturg and creative associate. 

