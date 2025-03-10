Glengarry Glen Ross, with Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and More, Starts Performances on Broadway Tonight

David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross returns to Broadway on March 10 in an already extended run at the Palace Theatre through June 14. Directed by Patrick Marber, the production officially opens March 31.

The revival stars Kieran Culkin as Richard Roma, Bob Odenkirk in his Broadway debut as Shelley Levene, Bill Burr in his Broadway debut as Dave Moss, Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Baylen and John Pirruccello in his Broadway debut as James Lingk.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.