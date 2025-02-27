The Hunger Games, Adapted by Conor McPherson, to Premiere in London

A live stage adaptation of The Hunger Games will open in London in 2025. The Hunger Games: On Stage will begin performances on October 20 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, which has been purpose-built for the production, in London’s Canary Wharf.

The show is adapted, from the book by Suzanne Collins and the Lionsgate movie that starred Jennifer Lawrence, by Olivier-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir). Matthew Dunster directs.

Collins said in a statement, “I’m thrilled that The Hunger Games is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster. Conor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay. And Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story.”

McPherson said, “As a dad to a teenager myself, it’s especially gratifying working on a story whose values of resilience and moral courage speak to young people in these uncertain times. Our singular focus is to honour Suzanne Collins’ achievement with a faithful adaptation that’s as thrilling on stage as it is on the page. It’s been a great pleasure to watch the theatrical language of this show evolving through explosive workshops under Matthew Dunster’s inspired partnership with choreographer Charlotte Broom and their tireless team of young performers.”

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director and additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith, (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

In a dystopian future, the Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games: On Stage is a gripping tale of courage, defiance and the unbreakable human spirit.