Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the Broadway play about witches, wizards and generational trauma, is now in its eighth year at the Lyric Theatre. Matthew James Thomas (Harry Potter), Alex Serino (Albus Potter), Erik C. Peterson (Scorpius Malfoy) and more star in the new, shorter version of the play that premiered in November.

Broadway.com recently ventured backstage at the Lyric to capture what goes on behind the magic. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

For Daniel Fredrick (Ron Weasley), it’s always scarf weather at the Lyric

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Matthew James Thomas (Harry Potter) heads to the stage

Matthew James Thomas (Harry Potter) heads to the stage

Alex Serino (Albus Potter) does some pre-show journaling

Alex Serino (Albus Potter) does some pre-show journaling