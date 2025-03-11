Tank Rolls Into Hell's Kitchen on Broadway Tonight

Nine-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs joins Hell's Kitchen on Broadway as Davis on March 11. He joins the company at the Shubert Theatre for 13 weeks only.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true," said Tank. "Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!"

“From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist,” said Alicia Keys. “We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut at Hell’s Kitchen and we can’t wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of Davis.”

A former background vocalist for Aaliyah turned platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor, Tank has had eight number one singles including “Can’t Let It Show.” His tenth album was 2022’s R&B Money. As a songwriter and producer, Tank has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson. His acting credits include roles in Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins: Lust and HBO’s Togetherness.

Tank joins Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. As previously reported, Moon, who originated and received a Tony Award for her performance as Ali, will play her final performance on March 30, to be replaced by current Ali understudy Jade Milan through May 25. Gianna Harris will serve as the Ali alternate. Additional casting for Ali will be announced at a later date.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.