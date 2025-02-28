Real Women Have Curves EP is Available; Cast Album Due in Spring

The upcoming Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves has released a four-track EP. Makin’ it Work with Joy (from Jesse & Joy) is now available in digital and streaming formats, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta, of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, performing songs she co-wrote for the new musical.

The show will begin performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 1 with an opening night set for April 27. The original Broadway cast recording will be released by Ghostlight Records later this spring.

The EP includes the numbers “Make it Work,” “Daydream, “Flying Away” and “Real Women Have Curves” and features performances by Katya Diaz, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Aline Mayagoitia and Mari Solis.

Based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, which had a screenplay by López and George LaVoo, the musical version of Real Women Have Curves stars Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado. It has music and lyrics by Huerta and composer-lyricist Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Direction and choreography is by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.