Fade in on Smash, Beginning Its Star Turn on Broadway Tonight

Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and John Behlmann at the first rehearsal for "Smash" (Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Smash, the NBC TV series-turned-stage musical, has its first Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre on March 11. A hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, the production officially opens April 10. Susan Stroman directs.

The cast features Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy, two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

Rounding out the ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

The show has a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which are used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. The book is by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, with choreography by Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who also choreographed the television series.